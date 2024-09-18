Hardik Pandya Pushes Through The Week With His Barbell Lunges

Hardik's Barbell Lunges Are Just The Midweek Fitness Motivation We Need

Hardik Pandya is a fitness enthusiast. The Indian cricketer consistently engages in intense workout sessions, which are well-documented on his Instagram profile. In a recent post, he was seen sweating it out during another rigorous workout. He was performing tough Barbell Lunges with the assistance of his gym trainer. For the session, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder wore black shorts, white socks, and matching sneakers. He used heavy weights, placing the barbell on his shoulders. He then stepped forward with one foot, lunged down until both legs were bent and the back knee was as close to the floor as possible, and repeated the exercise. This move targets multiple muscles in the lower body, including the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves and core. It helps strengthen muscles, improve balance and stability and increase hip mobility and flexibility.

Previously, Hardik Pandya teased his fans with a before-and-after photo of his transformation. Indeed, one look at his photos clearly shows that “hard work pays off.” In the first photo, the cricketer appeared out of shape, while the following snap displayed his impressive post-transformation physique. The side note read, "Was a difficult journey after the freak 2023 WC injury but well worth the effort with the T20 WC win. The results come as long as you put in the effort. Hard work doesn't go unnoticed. Let's all try our best and work on our fitness."

Before that, Hardik Pandya dropped some more snaps from his workout sessions. He was seen training with a focused look on his face. "At it," the caption of his post read. Hardik was seen practising freestyle exercise in black shorts, white socks and black sneakers with red borders.

Hardik Pandya's gym moments are quite impressive.