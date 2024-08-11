In A White Off-Shoulder Dress And Sun Hat, Jacqueliene Fernandez Makes It Feel Like Summer All Over Again

Jacqueliene Fernandez cycled by the Red Sea on her 39th birthday in a white dress

Jacqueliene Fernandez added sunshine, tropical waters and low-key style to our weekend by dishing out a holiday outfit. TheKick actress recently posted a reel on her Instagram handle that saw her cycling at Nujuma Reserve in Ummhat Islands in the Tabuk region of Saudi Arabia by the banks of the Red Sea. The social media post showed Jacqueliene wearing an off-shoulder white dress along with a beach hat and a pair of sunglasses; all perfect picks to make sure she was holiday ready. She captioned the post, "Sun, summer, self-care!!! #BeTheFirst".

Jacqueliene channelled her summer vacation look in an off-shoulder white fit and flare dress while cycling on her recent Saudi Arabian vacation. The ensemble had a ruffled designed on the chest and hemline area. It also featured a corset-style bodice design that complemented Jacqueliene's curves. The dress featured a rather low boat neckline, which made it the perfect pick for a hot and sunny day.

For her accessories, Jacqueliene paired the crispy white cotton dress with a beige sun hat that had tan details on the circumference of its shade, and a pair of rectangular black Celine sunglasses. She added the perfect pair of muted white toned sliders which were apt for her beach time at the Red Sea. Let's not forget the biscuit-coloured woven beach tote bag that she carried in her bicycle's basket to house all her essentials in a chic manner.

On the hair and makeup front, she kept her windswept tresses open. For her glam picks Jacqueliene sported fluffy brows, a nude lip colour and a bright colour manicure that particularly caught our eye when she blew out a flying kiss towards the camera featured in the reel.

Jacqueliene Fernandez made our weekend stylish by giving us easy-peasy dressing goals inspired by her holiday avatar.

