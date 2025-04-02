Hania Aamir Serves Major Fashion Goals In An All Pink <i>Kurta</i> Set

One can always count on Hania Aamir for some stunning ethnic looks. The Pakistani star is known for her authentic self and for staying real on social media. Hania never fails to impress the fashion police with her beautiful looks. After serving Eid looks, Hania shared beautiful pictures, looking breathtaking in an all-pink outfit.

In the pictures, Hania can be seen in a pink kurta set. The set came with a sleeveless kurta, which she subtly paired with matching pants and a dupatta. The kurta featured a short hem with matching thread embroidery that added a modern touch to her traditional look. Adding more charm to her look, Hania accessorised her outfit with silver oxidised jewellery with a pair of jhumkas, silver bangles and golden jhumkis.

For her makeup, Hania kept her makeup very subtle with a glowy base, lots of blush and highlighter, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, and shimmery brown lids and pink lips. The star completed her look by tying her hair in a sleek bun, looking beautiful as ever.