Hailey Bieber's Blue Swim Set Shimmers Like Sunrays Reflecting On The Sea

Hailey Bieber turns muse for Victoria's Secret's latest swimwear collection

As one of the top models for the brand, Hailey Bieber turns muse once again for Victoria's Secret, but this time for their swimwear collection. She debuts the brand's latest shimmery blue bikini set that signals the arrival of a very stylish summer ahead. The bikini set may be all that glam thanks to the shimmery fabric but the simple silhouette paired with it makes this one a big hit already in our eyes. For added dimension, the bikini bottom's open-ended ring does the trick. Hailey Bieber is often seen in soft, neutral summer hues only to surprise us every once in a while with something bright. Her bright blue bikini set is no different. For the hairstyle, she goes with her short bob in soft waves and instead of her signature glazed pearl makeup, she goes for a slick black eyeliner.

The lingerie brand introduced a new collection titled "Icon" late last year and it was not surprising to see Hailey Bieber be part of that campaign. In what was claimed to be their "most iconic collection yet," think harnesses, garters and a fusion of bold and sleek sets and one could see them all on the supermodel.

You can't be an angel without wings and Hailey Bieber earned hers from the moment she arrived. Even if it meant for her to double up the fashion quo with a black leather jacket layered over a basic black bikini, her Victoria's Secret wings are well deserved.

Icons are made at the Victoria's Secret HQ and that's exactly where you'll find Hailey Bieber donning the brand's signature looks.

