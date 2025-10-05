Grey's Anatomy Fame Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Wants To Fight It Until His "Last Breath" For His Daughters

Fans of the actor Eric Dane were saddened when the Grey Anatomy star missed the 2025 Emmys, where he was scheduled to present alongside his co-star Jesse Williams.

The actor recently revealed the reason behind missing the award night. He revealed that he was in hospital due to his struggles with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), E! News reported.

Eric Dane On ALS Diagnosis

Revealing that the diagnosis prevented him from attending the Emmys, Eric Dane told the publication that the neurodegenerative disorder - commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease - “is a nasty disease. So, I was in hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head.”

Eric Dane shared, "I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to. It would have been great to see Jesse and to be reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought would have been a special moment," the 52-year-old continued.

"I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it," according to the report. Eric Dane shared that he can rely on his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, as well as their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, during challenging times.

"I call Rebecca," he shared in an interview in June. "I talk to her every day. We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her," E! News reported.

Although the battle with ALS is challenging, Eric Dane doesn't plan on taking a back seat in his career, stating, "I'm going to ride this till the wheels fall off."

"My spirit is always quite buoyant," the Countdown star added, "so at the end of the day, that's all that matters," E! News reported.

Eric Dane Wants To Keep Going For His Kids

According to a report by USA Today, the Euphoria actor wants to fight the diease, which is a high-mortality rate, for as long as he is alive

"I want to ring every bell," Eric Dane said. "I have two daughters at home. I want to see them graduate college, get married, maybe even have grandkids. You know I want to be there for all that so I'm going to fight until the last breath on this one," according to the report.

Eric Dane is the father of Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, with his wife and fellow actor Rebecca Gayheart.

What Is ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fast-progressing and fatal neurological disorder that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control, according to a 2017 study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

It is unclear what actually causes the disease named after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it. Early symptoms of ALS include muscle twitching, weakness in the limbs, and slurred speech. Over time, it impairs movement, speech, swallowing, and breathing.

According to Mayo Clinic, there is currently no cure, and existing treatments only slightly extend life. The majority of ALS patients die within 2-5 years of diagnosis, though survival time may vary depending on disease progression and from case to case, as per Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.