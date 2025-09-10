Germany Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Under Rs 11,500 And Indians Can Apply Too

A settlement permit is one of the most secure ways to make Germany your permanent home. With it, you can live with your family without restrictions and work however you like - as an employee or through self-employment.

Are you already working and living in Germany with a temporary residence permit and would like to stay here permanently?

Let's give you a breakdown.

Who Is Considered A Skilled Worker

According to the Residence Act, you fall under the skilled worker category if you are:

A person with German or recognised foreign academic qualifications

A person with domestic or equivalent vocational training

An EU Blue Card holder

An international researcher under Directive (EU) 2016/801

The General Requirements

To qualify for a settlement permit as a skilled worker, you need to meet these criteria:

You have held a valid residence permit under Sections 18a, 18b, 18d or 18g for at least 3 years

(The law breaks this down into different groups:

Section 18a - skilled workers with vocational training (for example, if you've completed training recognised as equivalent in Germany) Section 18b - skilled workers with university degrees (German or recognised foreign qualifications) Section 18d - researchers coming to Germany for academic or scientific purposes Section 18g - EU Blue Card holders, usually highly qualified professionals with strong job offers)

Your livelihood is secured without relying on state benefits

You've contributed to statutory pension insurance (compulsory or voluntary) for at least 36 months

You hold a valid job related to your residence permit

You can demonstrate German language proficiency at level B1 CEFR (The Common European Framework of Reference for Languages)

You have basic knowledge of German law, society and living conditions (proved through the Living in Germany test)

You have sufficient living space for yourself and your family

Once you tick these boxes, the next step is to fix an appointment with your local immigration office, which will also guide you on the required documents.

Simplified Conditions

In some cases, the process is quicker. These include:

EU Blue Card holders

Graduates from German universities or vocational training institutions

Highly qualified professionals

Self-employed residents

Let's break it down.

For EU Blue Card Holders

Settlement permit possible after 27 months of qualified employment and pension contribution.

With B1 German, the time reduces to 21 months (instead of 27)

A1 German is the minimum requirement

You need to show proof of sufficient income, living space, and basic knowledge of German law and society

For Graduates Of German Universities

Settlement permit possible after just 2 years of working as a skilled worker

At least 24 months of pension contributions

German skills at B1 CEFR

Sufficient living space and proof of livelihood

For Highly Qualified Professionals

Scientists with expertise, senior-level teachers, or specialists with several years of experience may be granted a settlement permit immediately - without a minimum stay. You'll need to provide proof of academic qualifications, professional background and demonstrate that you can integrate successfully into German life without state assistance.

For Self-Employed Persons

If you've been self-employed in Germany with a valid permit under Section 21, you can apply for a settlement permit after 3 years. You'll need to show that your business has been successful and is expected to grow further, and that you and your family are financially secure in Germany.

For Spouses Of Skilled Workers

Spouses or life partners can apply for an independent settlement permit if:

Your partner already holds a settlement permit under Section 18c

You've had a residence permit for at least 3 years

You're employed for at least 20 hours per week with valid work permission

You live together as a couple

You have German language skills at B1 CEFR and basic knowledge of law and society (proved through the Living in Germany test)

The Cost Of The Application

The cost to apply for a Permanent Residence Permit in Germany typically ranges from Euro 113 (Rs 11,666) to Euro 147 (Rs 15,176), with fees varying based on your work profile, such as skilled worker or highly qualified professional. This application fee is distinct from other potential costs like translations, language test fees, and health insurance premiums that may also be required for your application.