German Cafe Owner Declares War On Matcha, Goes Viral For His Bold Sign Against The Trend

A centuries-old Japanese tradition, matcha, seems to have taken over the world by storm thanks to its versatility and buzz-worthy health benefits. The bright green latte may have become a favourite for many, but some people are still not fans.

Amid the growing craze around matcha, a café owner in Germany has gone viral for taking a bold stand against the matcha craze - and people online can't get enough of it, with his post racking up over 900,000 likes on social media.

Barista Stands Against The Matcha Trend

Dritan Alsela, a well-known barista who owns three cafés and even runs his own barista school, is typically celebrated online for his impressive latte art. But this time, it's his open disdain for matcha that's stealing the spotlight.

Launching what he calls an "anti-matcha campaign", Dritan first shared cheeky slogans on Instagram like, "Coffee lovers of all nations, unite against matcha."

Now declaring war on the green powder, the barista has shared another post showing that he has taken the protest offline. The slogan reads: "Matcha drinkers not permitted. This is a coffee establishment. Respect the beans."

How The Internet Reacted

Social media users had a field day with the post. While some joked and shared memes, others applauded the café's humorous stand on matcha.

One user wrote, "Matcha is so overrated, people just following the crowd like lemmings these days." Another user supported, "As a coffee lover, I agree."

"I don't care much about matcha drinkers but I would most definitely visit you just for this sign," wrote one Instagram user.

"I don't understand how people love matcha. I mean, honestly I really wanted to like it but it tastes like grass," another user joked.

Check out the post here:

For many, matcha has become a lifestyle symbol with even celebrities following the trend. Cafés and influencers have turned it into a trend, making the bright green drink a must-have for those who want to be part of the crowd.