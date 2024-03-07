Gal Gadot's Motherhood Diaries Continue With Her Fourth Daughter Named Ori, Which Means 'My Light' In Hebrew

Gal Gadot's 4th Daughter Is Named Ori, Which Means "My Light" In Hebrew

Gal Gadot is a celebrated actress in Hollywood who is known and acclaimed for her roles in Wonder Woman, Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and more. She was last seen in Heart of Stone with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, which was released in 2023. The actress became a mother yet again as she recently gave birth to a baby girl and announced it on Instagram. Sharing an adorable picture with her newborn, Gal confessed, "The pregnancy was not easy and we made through". The actress delivered her fourth daughter and welcomed her to the girl gang. She is named "Ori" which means "my light" in Hebrew. Before Ori, Gal Gadot is already a mother to three daughters, Alma, Maya and Daniella. Her Instagram post announcing the arrival, read, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too". The Israeli-origin actress comes from a Ashkenazi Jewish family and with their new daughter's Hebrew name, it's clear that her roots are very important to the star.

Gal Gadot frequently shares sneak peeks of her personal life and family with her fans and followers. Wishing Father's Day to her husband Jaron Varsano, Gal shared a family picture from a holiday. While she hugged her husband, he propped up two of his girls on his shoulders and arms.

Yet another time, Gal Gadot shared an adorable picture of her three daughters and husband while they were off on a family vacation. Their days were spent reconnecting with nature and enjoying their time in the sunshine.

The actress also shared another image of her girls cooking with her in order to prepare for the Jewish holiday Purim. Tradition is important to this family and so is the food. "Making Hamantash with my girls is definitely one of my favorite things," says her image caption as they made the Ashkenazi Jewish pastry for the special day.

We wish Gal Gadot, baby Ori and their family all the very best for the new beginnings.

