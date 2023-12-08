From Saif Ali Khan To Sara Ali Khan, The Pataudi Clan Celebrated Sharmila Tagore's Birthday In Chic Casuals

For Sharmila Tagore's Birthday, The Pataudis Were Dressed In Chic Casuals

It is Sharmila Tagore's birthday today as the veteran actress turns 79 which meant the Pataudi khandan had to be present for the celebrations. From Saif Ali Khan to Kunal Kemmu, everyone attended the star's birthday party and was a sight of ultimate sophistication even in casuals. It was a small gathering with only family but each member who attended the bash followed the dress code of chic casuals, as seen from pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Birthday girl Sharmila Tagore looked as elegant as ever in a plain, simple black kurta with delicate brown buttons in the front. Saif Ali Khan picked a deep blue kurta and rolled up his sleeves to keep it casual while Kareena Kapoor opted for a beige button-down shirt and tied her tresses in a messy bun. Saba Pataudi wore a printed tube dress in vibrant colours with a black cardigan and Soha Ali Khan picked a strap midi dress with layered ruffles in pink and opted for a messy updo. Sara Ali Khan teamed a white button-down shirt with a pair of white pants and wore a statement neckpiece with the look. Ibrahim Ali Khan was also present and followed the dress code of smart casuals in a black shirt. Kunal Kemmu's grey t-shirt with a pair of beige cargo pants matched the vibe of the party. It was not just the older Khans who followed the code, the junior members were also present dressed to perfection. Taimur Ali Khan wore a blue kurta with white pajamas, Jehangir Ali Khan looked adorable in a white t-shirt, and Inaaya Kemmu's outfit for the party was a multicoloured dress with neatly-braided hair.

Sharmila Tagore's birthday looked like a day of many cakes, finger-licking food, effortless style, and a lot many goofy pictures.