From QR Codes To Floral Patterns, 5 Mehendi Designs For Sisters To Get This Raksha Bandhan 2023

Try these designs for Raksha Bandhan 2023

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated over two days: August 30 and 31. It is marked on the full moon day; called Purnima during the Shravan or Sawan month. Raksha Bandhan commemorates the special bond between siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhis to their brother's wrists and pray for their long lives. Brothers promise to protect their sisters and shower them with gifts. However, in modern times, sisters also tie rakhis on each other's hands. To mark the celebration, brothers and sisters get ready in their traditional best, apply mehendi, and relish a delicious feast. While you must have already picked your favourite ensembles, mehendi designs can often leave you confused. We have curated a list of trendy mehendi designs, which only complement your ethnic outings.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Bridal Mehendi Is Absolutely Beautiful And Now, Is Also Courting Controversy)

5 Mehendi Designs To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

1. Minimalist Mehendi

These mehendi designs are simple and do not take much time. Best part? They look effortlessly beautiful. They don't require too much intricate work but still strike a perfect balance. We love how magnificent these designs look.

2. QR Code Mehendi

A viral video of a woman with a QR code mehendi is going viral on social media. If you are also in the mood to take the unique route and have a little fun this Raksha Bandhan, get a QR code of your UPI account designed on your hand. After tying the rakhi, you can ask your brother to scan the mehendi QR code to send you monetary blessings in a surprisingly seamless and innovative manner.

3. Mehendi Of Names

Show your brother how much you adore him by getting his name designed on your hand. You can also add in hearts, alphabets of your names, pet names and inside jokes, if they are small enough to fit into the design.

4. Elaborate Mehendi

For girls, who like elaborate and intricate mehendi designs, don't compromise on your wishes this Raksha Bandhan. There is nothing quite like a full-blown mehendi. Such designs require a lot of detailing, so its advisable if you start it early.

5. Floral Mehendi

One of the most popular mehendi designs in India is the floral creation. Floral patterns are a combination of bold and intricate designs, which complement each other well. It seems uniquely beautiful and is proof that even without covering the entire area, you can still make the mehendi look beautiful.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers and sisters.

(Also Read: Top 6 Stylish Mehendi Designs To Bookmark For The Festive Season)