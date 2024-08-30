Aditi Rao Hydari Looked Like A Real Life Princess In A Silk Anita Dongre Off-Shoulder Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari radiated like a real life princess dress in a Pichwai silk Anita Dongre gown

Aditi Rao Hydari has always served a moment on the fashion front to the internet goers. The Heeramandi actress lived up to her reputation and didn't disappoint this time around as well when she dished a real life princess look. Aditi, who graced the cover of The Vogue Wedding Book along with her fiancé Siddharth, made a royal entry in a beige and green hand painted ensemble for another look served in the publication.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a million bucks wearing an off-shoulder, voluminous gown from designer Anita Dongre's collection. This hand-painted beige dress was made out of a silk fabric and was hand-painted with flora inspired Pichwai motifs and sequin embroidered details. The upper half of the garment was body hugging like a corset with a gold mirror work and sequin embellished belt running along the waistline. This graduated into a princess-style skirt with lots of pleats and a floor-grazing length. She wore nothing but a single princess necklace from Indriya Jewels with emeralds and diamonds encrusted in it for her accessories and left the rest of the limelight to her outfit.

The actress had her hair and makeup done by artist Elton Fernandez. He styled her hair in a centre-parted messy bun with tiny ringlets framing her face beautifully. As for makeup, Elton gave her a barely-there makeup look with statement arched brows, glowing skin, a hint of blush and highlight on the highpoints of her cheeks and a rose-toned tint on her lips that added a further dreamy element to the look.

Trust Aditi Rao Hydari to deliver a winning regal look dressed in an Anita Dongre pichwai silk gown with hand painted motifs teamed with an emerald and diamond-encrusted princess necklace.

