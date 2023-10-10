French Gymnast And Olympian Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos Announced As Dior Ambassador

French Gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos Announced As Dior Ambassador

Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, who has been a four-time European champion, is the new ambassador for Dior​​​​​. The French luxury brand made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram regarding the new ambassador. It read, "As part of the partnership between Paris 2024 and LVMH, the Group and its Maisons aim at providing direct support for certain athletes whose exemplary journeys make them 'Artisans of All Victories'. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos will represent Christian Dior as an Olympic Games Paris 2024 ambassador. Driven by the same values of audacity, creativity, and excellence, dear to Monsieur Christian Dior, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos shapes her dream every day: an Olympic medal in Paris."

Dior is proud to support French gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, as part of the @Paris2024 partnership with @LVMH.



Dior made the announcement as a part of supporting the dreams and ambitions of the new generation. For the photoshoot to announce the ambassadorship, the athlete wore a Dior Oblique hooded anorak, with a matching Dior Book Tote and Diorebel boots designed by Marie Grazia Chuiri. The collared outfit had the Christian Dior monogram and the Dior print all over. It even had a black zipper at the front. The Instagram post declaring the new ambassadorship read, "As part of a partnership sealed between @Paris2024 and @LVMH, Dior is pleased to announce French gymnast @Melanie_DJDS972 as its new ambassador for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, reflecting the House's unwavering commitment to supporting and encouraging the dreams and talents of the younger generation. Here, the athlete wears a #DiorOblique hooded anorak, with a matching #DiorBookTote and Diorebel boots designed by @MariaGraziaChiuri.

The comments on the post were supportive and encouraging. While someone wrote, "Wow perfect ", someone else said, "Icon". Another comment read, "Génial !!! Talentueuse, valeureuse et belle ambassadrice". Someone also wrote, "She's look like Rihanna."

Dior, as a brand, has always included people of different backgrounds as their global ambassadors. The brand has signed on Robert Patterson, Dilraba Dilmurat, Jisoo, Haerin amongst the other global ambassadors in 2023, proving that the brand encourages and promotes young talent from all over the world.

The ambassadorship for promoting young talent and their dreams is indeed a great step by the luxury brand and appreciated by the followers.

