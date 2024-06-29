Triptii Dimri In A Chic Black Mini Dress Was The Best News We Received

Triptii Dimri's on-fleek sartorial picks have always been impressive. After living her best tropical island life in Italy, the actress is back to work. Triptii is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release Bad Newz with the recently held trailer launch. While we might have seen an array of iterations of the LBD, Triptii's stood out for its sleek yet impeccable detailing. She slipped into a bodycon black mini dress that came with strappy details and a plunging cowl neckline. She paired the look with heels and her on-point glam was perfect to seal the beauty deal.

It is safe to say that Triptii Dimri is the fashion moment. From her vacay style to red carpet glamour, the actress knows how to serve a striking fashion statement. Previously, the actress gave us a lesson in doing red carpet glam right in a stunning black and silver gown. Her look radiated sheer glamour in a form-fitting number. Her stunning cutout look was served right in a silver bustier followed with a flowy black silhouette. The chic thigh-high slit added all the oomph to her stunning look. With a bun and minimal glam, she completed her look.

Triptii Dimri is currently in her hot girl era and this is proof!