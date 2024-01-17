Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav Tripled The Fashion Quo

Ananya Panday's year has started by setting fresh new wardrobe standards. Ever since we entered 2024, the actress has been dishing out major fashion moments that are etched with the perfect balance of feminine and trendy elements. From her on-screen style to her off-screen fashion choices, the actress has been serving looks like never before. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress recently was spotted at the success party of the same and indeed, it was truly a fashionable affair. She turned to sleek stripes to make a chic statement. Her blue and white striped dress seemed like the perfect choice for the night. The rosette appliqués on the dress along with panel details added an extra edge to the look. She accentuated her look with sleek black peep toes which made her look stand out. Her low-key approach to makeup was done right with a dewy base and minimal glossy lips. She left her tresses open to seal the beauty deal right.

She was accompanied by the cast of the movie. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav too added a stylish edge to the event with their dapper fashion. Siddhant Chaturvedi kept it chic in an all-black look that consisted of a black t-shirt and joggers. His layering game was on point with an olive-green leather jacket. Adarsh too turned to monochrome fashion to look his stylish best. He paired a dark blue t-shirt with black bottoms and a matching jacket to keep it casual.

We can't help but take notes from Ananya and her gang.