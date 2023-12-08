In A White Co-Ord Set And Cape, Ciara's Gorgeous Gold Baby Bump Takes Centerstage

Ciara's All-White Glam Ensemble With A Gorgeous Baby Bump Looks Chic

American singer and songwriter Ciara attended the premiere of The Color Purple along with other prominent personalities and global icons. It was undoubtedly an evening of designer wear and glam makeup, but what caught the attention of many was Ciara's radiant glow in an all-white ensemble from clothing label Georges Hobeika with a gold-accented baby bump. The singer wore a crisp white full-sleeved button-down shirt which she kept unbuttoned at the midriff to showcase an adorable baby bump that had gold film over it. She teamed the collared shirt with a pair of white loose-fit trousers. Her shirt even featured a floor-sweeping cape which added to the sass of the look as it had a trail that followed. She opted for a dewy glow, including well-highlighted cheeks, kohl-laden eyes, and nude lip tint. She accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings and statement rings.

We must say, that Ciara's maternity style has been top-notch. Recently she picked a printed co-ord set and looked absolutely breathtaking in it. The two-piece co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved shirt with a pair of relaxed-fit trousers as she accessorised it with an elaborate and oversized matching hat. The diva's glam makeup was also on point as she tied her hair in a messy bun.

While talking about Ciara's style, we cannot not mention her all-black bodysuit which was so fascinating that it certainly set the internet ablaze. The full-sleeved suit had frill details at the sleeves with a deep neckline. Ciara wore a black bralette beneath the bodysuit. The suit even had frills at the feet. Leaving her hair loose in a sleek manner, Ciara's minimal makeup matched the vibe of the look.

Ciara's maternity style is raising the glam bar higher, one outfit after another.

