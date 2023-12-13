Sydney Sweeney Shines Brighter Than The Diamonds In An Embellished Miu Miu Gown

Sydney Sweeney's red-carpet appearances are unbeatable. At Anyone But You's premiere, Sydney arrived at the glittery event decked up from head to toe in a glitzy fit. Doused with multiple rhinestones and intricate sequin work, Sydney slipped into a shimmery Miu Miu custom-made gown. Embellished with oval paillettes and sparkly tear-drop-patterned crystals, the silver-beige ensemble boasted clusters of beadings. A sleek black belt wrapped around her bustier supported the ornately decorated floor-grazing A-line skirt. The noodle-strap attire that came with a wide neckline was coupled with a beige bodysuit underneath. With her outfit so shiny, Sydney opted for minimal black pearl diamond earrings as her only accessories. A fresh-matte makeup coupled with rosy cheeks, nude glossy lips, and fluttery eyelashes with shimmery eyeshadow rounded off her blingy charismatic avatar.

Sydney Sweeney is here to alleviate your woes. Giving the 80s Barbie trend a sexy spin, the Euphoria actress picked out a satin-silk fuchsia mini dress for her birthday. The sheer corset-fitted bodice featured statement puff sleeves, adorned with 3D rose detailing and a balloon-fall voluminous skirt. The subtle ruffles at the hem were perfect for swirling and twirling the night away. A pink rhinestone-encrusted choker and matching earrings elevated the oomphy factor.

At Giorgio Armani's glitzy One Night In Venice, Sydney Sweeney put forward a dramatic display of retro magic in a black tulle gown. The strapless ensemble boasted stunning rose applique work on the bustier. A satin-silk wrap around the waist created a mesmerising balloon-fall skirt that came attached with cape-like sleeves. A gleaming diamond choker added a pop of glitzy contrast to the sheer black gown.

Sydney Sweeney's fashion diaries are worth bookmarking