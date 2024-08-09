Shraddha Kapoor Made It Rain Red In A Rouge Pantsuit With A Cropped Blazer And Bralette

Shraddha Kapoor won big on the fashion front in a red Gauri & Nainika pant suit

Shraddha Kapoor took her fashion game a notch higher when she stepped out for movie promotions for her upcoming movie Stree 2. The 37-year-old actress made sure her fashion game was on point as she sported a custom-made three-piece suit in a printed red hue for the outing. Shraddha recently posted pictures of her outfit of the day on her Instagram handle, that got the designers Gauri & Nainika who created the look, commenting a fire and bomb emoji on the look.

Shraddha Kapoor posted pictures of herself wearing an abstract printed red-toned pantsuit. The three-piece suit featured a pair of high-waisted pleated trousers, a matching bralette top with a V-neck detail and a cropped blazer with lapels, long sleeves and a pocket detail.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/shraddhakapoor

On the accessories front, Shraddha wore nothing but a pair of gold-toned metallic hoops, and two gold stud earrings with a hoop and let her outfit do the talking.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/shraddhakapoor

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Shraddha's hair was styled in long and voluminous waves with a side parting. What's more, she wore a glowing makeup look featuring fluffy brows, a wash of silver and peachy eyeshadow on the lids, a brown winged eyeliner, wispy mascara-coated eyelashes, a hint of blush, highlighter-laden high points of her face and a peachy-nude lip colour to tie the look together.

Trust Shraddha to win big on the fashion front dressed in a chic Gauri & Nainika three-piece suit that aced the business casual vibe.

