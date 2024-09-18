For SIIMA Awards, Keerthy Suresh Won And Wore Gold In A Gleaming Saree

Keerthy Suresh Weaved Ethereal Magic In A Beautiful Golden Saree

Indian dressing is truly incomplete without timeless drapes. Sarees must have undergone a cultural shift over all these years but a classic traditional weaves. Keerthy Suresh's strong fashion scene comes with an expansive ethnic wardrobe and her latest look seemed to be dominating the game. For Siima Awards, the actress looked stunning in a beautiful golden look. She turned to a stunning ethnic gold saree to make heads turn. Paired with a contrasting ivory blouse that came with golden embroidery, her choice for the event was a solid serve. It was her beautiful traditional gold choker that simply added an ethereal touch to the look. With muted makeup, matte lips and coral blush, Keerthy kept it simple yet statement-making.

Keerthy Suresh never fails to deliver an ethereal saree-torial style. Her ethnic fashion trajectory is only meant to impress. Previously, she made a case for the same as she looked radiant in a pretty white and yellow Kasavu saree that was just the perfect fit for Onam celebrations. The elegant prints on the drape perfectly matched the delicate threadwork embroidery on the blouse. She looked beautiful with dewy glam and open tresses that were minimally enough to deliver maximal impact

Keerthy Suresh's saree styles continue to reign supreme