Sharvari Wagh's Red Rosette Co-Ord Set By Another Name Would Still Look As Sweet For Munjya Promotions

Sharvari Wagh's Red Rosette Co-Ord Set By Another Name Would Look Just As Sweet

There is nothing that beats the allure of an arresting red hue and trust Sharvari Wagh to demand all your attention in her recent stunning red number. Currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Munjya, the actress is making sure to redefine the rules of monochrome. For her latest appearance, she paired a strapless rosette corset top with a figure-grazing skirt that was perfect to create a magical monochrome look. The red outfit is arresting thanks to the rosette ruffles on the bustier of the corset. The balance of the bustier with the slinky fit was perfect, to say the least. With her signature winged eyeliner, and glam and open tresses, she nailed the beauty game too. She rounded off her style with matching heels for a ravishing red touch to her monochrome outfit.

It is safe to say that Sharvari Wagh's style sensibilities are always effortlessly on point. Her fabulously fashionable game is only getting better with her cool girl style. Previously, the actress added to the soaring summer temperature in a stunning backless bodycon dress. The green number came with pastel details and an asymmetrical hemline. The backless pattern of the number added an instant oomph to her overall attire.

Sharvari Wagh's cool girl summer style is served hot.