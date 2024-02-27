Miss World Trinidad And Tobago 2022 Ache Abrahams Looks Resplendent In A Pink Bandhani Lehenga With Turtle Motifs

Miss World Trinidad And Tobago 2022 Ache Abrahams Dons A Bandhani Lehenga

The Miss World 2024 pageant may be scheduled for next month but with the world's literal finest in one place, fashion statements are certain to abound already. While Miss World India 2022 Sini Shetty is enjoying her time under the spotlight wearing Indian ethnic finery, it seems as if she may have inspired her fellow contestants to do the same. Miss World Trinidad And Tobago 2022 Ache Abrahams, who is her fellow beauty pageant contestant, was spotted wearing a traditional Indian silhouette at an event in New Delhi.

(Also Read: Sini Shetty's Miss World 2024 Rana Gill Lehenga Carries "A Piece Of My Culture And Its Rich Artistry")

Ache donned a radiant pink bandhani lehenga for a pageant conference that turned every head in her direction. Designed by Asha Gautam, the garment was adorned with motifs inspired by turtles, intricately placed in the traditional gharchola pattern. The ensemble was completed with a hand-embroidered pink blouse and a delicate organza dupatta, embellished with a hand-embroidered border. On showcasing the traditional Indian silhouette, Ache said, "Asha Gautam, thank you for dressing me in your beautiful traditional wear. I love the fashion in India! So beautiful."

While the rich shade complemented her complexion beautifully, the pageant queen skipped jewellery except for a pair of dangler earrings. Her lush tresses were styled in voluminous curls and parted at the side. Ache's makeup was warmed toned and high on drama with a strong contour, smokey eyes and full brows with a plum lip.

Indian fashion is going the global way indeed.

(Also Read: Sini Shetty Exudes Regal Vibes In A Beautiful Red Jayanti Reddy Banarasi Saree)