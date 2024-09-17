Alia Bhatt And Diljit Dosanjh Upped The Casual Cool Quotient In Chal Kudiye Wearing Black And White Fits

Alia and Diljit slayed casual chic black and white monotone avatars for Chal Kudiye music video

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh have joined forces yet again for a music single called Chal Kudiye which will be featured in the actress's upcoming movie Jigra. The last time the actor and singer duo created such magic was in Udta Punjab with their song Ikk Kudi. What's more, both Alia Bhatt and Dilijit Dosanjh looked casual and proved they've got rizz in the music video wearing black and white monotone outfits respectively.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's ₹1.2 Crore Watch And Nike Sneakers Paired Well With His Punjabi Ethnic Look On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Alia Bhatt wore a casual oversized black t-shirt with a crew neck and dropped shoulder. The T-shirt featured a graphic print of her and Vedang Raina's characters from the movie over the chest and the word ghar, which means home in Hindi, at the back. It is symbolic of the brother and sister relationship which is the premise of Jigra. Celebrity stylist Priyanka R Kapadia styled Alia's tee with a pair of black wide-leg denims, pink converse tie-up sneakers, a pair of gradient gold hoops, and a couple of chunky gold-toned rings adorning her fingers. For hair and makeup, Alia's shoulder-length hair was styled by hairstylist Amit Thakur and worn in an open sided parting. Makeup artist Puneet B Saini gave Alia a barely-there makeup look for the video with fluffy brows, an even-toned complexion, a wash of eyeshadow on the upper and lower lids, mascara-filled wispy lashes and a nude lip colour to complete the look.

Diljit Dosanjh wore an overall white ensemble that included a crew neck white oversized t-shirt teamed with a baggy white jeans and a collared white denim jacket with a zip closure. He wore a white turban with a red patka to complement his outfit, a pair of black sneakers and a silver chain around his neck to add the finishing touches to his look. All in all, he lived up to his reputation of being the fashionable Indian popstar that he is.

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh deliver casual chic yet winning looks in Chal Kudiye music video.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt In A Jacket And Pants And Daughter Raha Kapoor In A Onesie Keep Their Casual Airport Looks Comfort-Forward