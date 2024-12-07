Deepika Padukone Looked Casual Chic In A White T-Shirt And Denims At Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru Concert

Since Deepika Padukone has become a mother, she was snapped for the first time when she made a public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru. The actress made a surprise appearance alongside the singer and indeed, we all were in for a fashion treat as well. She made sure to keep the energy high as she made her first appearance post the birth of her daughter Dua. She rested her faith in classic casuals to make a striking statement. The actress turned to a signature white drop shoulder t-shirt paired with blue-grey straight-fit denims. She was wearing The Levis Diljit merchandise t-shirt called the lover from his line for the concert. Her simple yet stunning style was topped with stacked bracelets and dainty earrings that were the best way to round off her fashion game. For makeup, she stuck to her regular dewy look paired with nude lips.

Deepika Padukone has always nailed her chic styles. Previously, it was her maternity photoshoot that got all our attention. During her pregnancy days, the actress was on a roll with her impeccable maternity fashion game. She posted an array of pictures from the shoot where she was seen keeping it chic and casual in her usual element. For one of the looks, she opted for baggy jeans, paired with a bralette and loose-fitted cardigan. Her signature minimal glam and open tresses were perfect to complete her look.

