Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Bit A Sunshine Girl In A Festive Yellow Salwar Suit

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in a yellow suit set

An extremely busy social calendar is also high in fashion and trust Bollywood celebrities to serve an array of looks to add to your style diaries. Shraddha Kapoor is another celebrity to hop on the bandwagon to serve festive glam at its best. Shraddha embraced the minimal aesthetic in the simplest way. For Ganpati Darshan, Shraddha was spotted wearing a stunning yellow suit set that radiated utmost glam. She opted for a yellow and white printed suit set that came with a longline kurta paired with straight-fit pants. She teamed up the look with a matching dupatta to complete the attire. With a dewy base and tinted cheeks, Shraddha topped it with a nude lipstick to ace minimal glam.

Shraddha Kapoor's fashion abilities are often high on minimal elements that contribute to making a maximum effect. Previously, the actress set hearts on fire in a striking red silhouette. Wrapped in a monochrome red drape, Shraddha looked stunning in a fiery red saree. The backless style of the blouse was the most oomph-oozing factor. From the halter neckline to the monotone style of the saree, her ethnic look is the only red flag that we need. Shraddha's red saree could really be the only thing that the fashion world needs. She teamed up the look with a nude makeup look and silver jewellery.

Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic choices are worth bookmarking.

