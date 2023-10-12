Not A Lavender Haze But A Periwinkle One For Taylor Swift In A Rs 10 Lakh Oscar De La Renta Floral Gown

Not A Lavender Haze But A Periwinkle One For Taylor In A Rs 10 Lakh Gown

It's a good time to be Taylor Swift. While her reported romance with American footballer Travis Kelce has made headlines, her Eras tour has been a whirlwind for her massive fan following. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is a musical compilation of her concerts, releases on October 13, 2023; a date which is known to be her lucky number. For the movie premier in Los Angeles, the star herself turned up looking spectacular.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet

Photo Credit: AFP

Taylor Swift wore an Oscar de la Renta ensemble in a pretty shade of periwinkle, which is known as the strapless floral embroidered cutout ball gown by the designer. With a strapless neckline, it had a fit-and-flare silhouette, a floral cutwork design over its length and a high-low hem at the end. As per Neiman Marcus's website, the gown costs approximately Rs 10,75,382. Accessories were elegant with only a string of diamonds around her neck and matching ankle-strap heels.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet

Photo Credit: AFP

Staying true to her signature makeup, Taylor wore a glossy red lip with powder blue eyeshadow that matched her dress. She completed it with a flick of black eyeliner and wore her blonde locks in a faux curly bob.

Already, The Eras movie has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time by raking in $100 million in advance ticket sales alone. It's truly Taylor Swift's world and we're all just living in it.

