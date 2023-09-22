Esha Gupta's Colour Block Saree Brings Back Summer To Gloomy Days

Esha Gupta in a citrus yellow saree

One fashionista we can always turn to for style inspiration without disappointment is Esha Gupta. The actress always keeps her fashion game on point and her style metre running whether for red carpet moments or travel. But this time, she caught our attention with her ethnic look. She picked a citrus lemon and blue saree from the clothing brand Ekaya. The easy drape was a soft touch to ethnic dressing and brought back summer days in the middle of the monsoon season. Esha teamed the pastel drape with a strap blue blouse which featured a plunging neckline. For accessories, she picked a stack of traditional studded bangles, and stud earrings and completed the ethnic look with a bindi. A dash of colour, structured contours, and a brownish lip colour completed Esha's look.

We are often blown away by Esha Gupta's choice of ethnic outfits. Her recent sheer saree from Falguni Shane Peacock redefined glitter, glitz, and glamour. The sheer saree had glimmering sequins all over with intricate threadwork in silver. What added an edge to the look was the full-sleeved blouse that Esha paired the saree with. For accessories, she kept it minimal as she wore a studded choker necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She opted for minimal makeup and let her saree make a statement.

Have you had a chance to see Esha's ethnic look in the Rohit Bal saree? Draped in an embroidered black saree, Esha looked breathtaking. The sheer saree featured delicate threadwork in a beige thread over the borders. She teamed it with a full-sleeved blouse in black. Her glammed-up makeup included kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, ample mascara, and brown lip colour. Her sleek bun adorned with red flowers and a bindi added to the beauty of the look.

We would definitely love to see more of Esha Gupta's ethnic wardrobe.

