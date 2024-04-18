Zendaya's Plunging Green Gown Cinched With A Tennis Ball Is A Smash, Even Off The Court

Zendaya's Tennis Ball Neon Gown Is The After Party Dress Of Our Dreams

There is no look that Zendaya cannot pull off. Her fans are always on the look for inspiration and the actress never fails to deliver. At the Challengers premier afterparty in Los Angeles, Zendaya continued serving her tenniscore hits in the fashion arena. In contrast to her official elegant premier look, her afterparty style was a lesson in sporty sophistication. Her tennis-themed Challengers style streak continued in a stunning neon green gown with a funky touch. Her neckline plunged to the belly button came cinched with a tennis ball on the waist. The figure-grazing silhouette came with a thigh-high slit and a backless pattern. Her glowing glam and top knot commanded attention for all the right reasons.

Tenniscore is a thing now and Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have clearly made a strong case for the same. Zendaya's back-to-back tennis-themed style is a solid hit and undoubtedly, the actress has mastered the art. Previously for a promotional event, the actress channeled a "tennis but make it fashion" vibe as she decked up in an all-white fit. In white pleated skorts and collared t-shirt, Zendaya served and how. She teamed the look with white shoes and her honey-blonde tresses won brownie points.

