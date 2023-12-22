Ameesha Patel Is Dazzling Her Way Into The Party Season In An Embellished Corset Co-Ord Set

Ameesha's Corset Skirt Set Is The Party Starter For The Holiday Season

Ameesha Patel has been back to making headlines this year ever since the success of her blockbuster hit Gadar 2. The actress has also got the style meter running with her choice of daring outfits and wardrobe experiments. For Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash, the star walked in wearing an embellished skirt set, raising the party mood high. The outfit featured a strap corset top with delicate beadwork as Ameesha teamed it with an embellished mini skirt, both in skin colour. The top had shimmery silver sequined details at the bustline with a sheer bodice. The skirt too showcased similar sequins. The diva tied her tresses in a sleek high ponytail and opted for minimal glam makeup with shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes, and nude lip colour. She wore a pair of gold peep toes with the outfit.

Ameesha Patel recently picked an all-black outfit for a photo shoot, leaving her fans speechless. The short-sleeved outfit had a broad neckline with a bodycon silhouette. The actress accessorised the look with a buckled waist belt and a hand glove in one of the hands. She wore no accessories with her bewitching look and opted for glam makeup. Kohl-laden eyes, winged eyeliner, well-structured contours, and a nude lip gloss perfected Ameesha's edgy style.

Ameesha Patel picked a shimmery black dress with golden sparkles and sequins for an event in Pattaya, Thailand. The sleeveless, body-hugging outfit featured a plunging neckline and shimmery details. The celebrity wore a delicate gold layered necklace, a pair of golden hoop earrings, and a stack of bracelets with the look.

Ameesha Patel's holiday dressing scores a perfect 10 on 10 on the style meter.

