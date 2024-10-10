Follow These Tips To Explore Kaziranga National Park Like Nimrat Kaur Did

Nimrat Kaur is a travel enthusiast, and her social media handles are proof of that. Currently, the actress is having the time of her life in Assam. On Wednesday, she shared a series of pictures and videos from her visit to Kaziranga National Park on her Instagram Stories. The first video from the UNESCO World Heritage Site featured one of the wetlands alongside various species of riverine ecosystems. Nimrat captured a sloth with her camera lens. Sharing these insights from Kaziranga National Park, she wrote atop the video, “Smooth-coated otter…” The sloth was seen spending time on the green fields as Nimrat zoomed in to capture the moment.

Nimrat Kaur also shared more surreal views, including a one-horned rhino amidst the lush greenery of the wildlife spot. Another snapshot featured a peaceful sunset, leaving her fans longing for similar surreal travel experiences.

Nimrat Kaur was also seen enjoying a cup of tea while taking in a breathtaking view of nature from her accommodation window. In the next slide, she was seen embarking on another journey into the wildlife early in the morning.

About Kaziranga National Park

Located in the northeastern state of Assam, this protected area is a true escape into wildlife and nature. It serves as a sanctuary for numerous endangered and vulnerable species. If you are lucky like Nimrat Kaur, you might glimpse one-horned rhinoceroses, Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, leopards and various bird species during safari tours in this renowned wildlife reserve. To visit Kaziranga National Park, the nearest airport is Jorhat, the closest railway station is Furkating and bus services are available from Guwahati, Jorhat, and other nearby cities.

Are you planning to visit Kaziranga National Park like Nimrat Kaur? Here's some information that you would like to read:

When To Travel?

1. Best Season

The best time to visit Kaziranga National Park is from November to April when the weather is cool and ideal for wildlife spotting.

2. Peak Time

Kaziranga National Park remains overcrowded during its peak months, which are December to February.

3. Weather Restrictions

Due to the hot and humid climate, it is preferred to avoid visiting the place from May to October. The park remains closed during the monsoon.

What To Expect?

1. Safari Options

Experience thrilling wildlife encounters by booking safaris, including Jeep, elephant, and boat safaris.

2. Scenic Landscapes

Enjoy the stunning views of Kaziranga National Park, featuring diverse landscapes like grasslands, wetlands and forests along the Brahmaputra River.

3. Birdwatching

Take advantage of the park's rich avian biodiversity by engaging in birdwatching, which is a popular activity among nature enthusiasts.

4. Trekking

Explore the park's trails through trekking, allowing for a closer look at the unique flora and fauna in their natural habitat.

5. Local Village Visits

Explore the local culture by visiting nearby villages, providing insight into the traditions and lifestyles of the communities around Kaziranga.

