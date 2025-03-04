This Female Bodybuilder From Karnataka Is Breaking The Norm With Her Powerful Bridal Look

Chitra Purushotham, a female bodybuilder from Karnataka, is breaking beauty standards. Recently, Chitra sent the internet abuzz when pictures from her wedding to Kiran Raj surfaced online. The bodybuilder weaved strength with femininity with her unconventional bridal avatar.

For her D-day, Chitra Purushotham paid homage to her cultural roots by draping herself in a traditional yellow and blue Kanjivaram saree. The timeless ethnic silhouette was wrapped in such a way that it highlighted Chitra's incredible frame. The six-yard wonder was deliberately styled without a blouse. The motto was to showcase her well-defined muscles.

Her dedication to fitness has served as an inspiration to many. Chitra's sculpted physique and well-toned arms are a testament to her resilience, hard work and discipline. Shattering gender norms, she has embraced her body with pride. Her dedication to fitness has served as an inspiration to many.

(Also Read: Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher On Unrealistic Body Image: "It Is Okay To Exist In A Bigger Body")

The fusion of tradition and strength reflected through the Kanjivaram saree emphasised Chitra Purushotham 's fearless spirit. Through her OOTD she celebrated power and heritage in her distinctive style. Chitra's sculpted physique and well-toned arms are a testament to her resilience, hard work and discipline. Shattering gender norms, she has embraced her body with pride.

Chitra let her complexion steal the limelight. She dabbed a generous amount of blush and shimmer on the high points of her cheeks. A dark shade of maroon lipstick contributed to the bold but beautiful vibe. Chitra went with an intense stroke of black winged eyeliner, coupled with a dash of kohl on the waterline. Faux lashes coated with mascara added depth to her eyes. Glittery blue eyeshadow complemented the colour of her saree. Brushed and well-arched eyebrows wrapped up her on-fleek beauty strokes.

For the final touch, she styled her hair in a neat braid, accentuated with golden jewellery and flowers. Before that, Chitra dished out beauty goals with her makeup prowess. Her blemish-free base offered the perfect canvas for a touch of luminous highlighter, enhancing her radiant glow. Bold lips and dramatic eyes sealed her ethnic-coded avatar with confidence.

Chitra Purushotham's unique bridal look is meant for the books.

(Also Read: Brooke Shields On Fighting Ageist Beauty Standards: "I've Earned Everything That I Have On My Face")