Known as the most celebrated fashion event of the year, the Met Gala is a fundraiser event that takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May. In addition to being a stage of fashion and style, celebrities often use the event to go public with their romantic relationships. But behind the couture and the headlines, there is a rumour amongst fans about the so-called "Met Gala Curse."

What is the Met Gala Curse?

The Met Gala Curse alleges that when a couple attends the fashion event together, especially during their red carpet debut, their relationship may fall apart after the biggest night in fashion. The theory also suggests that it is bad luck for couples to have their first meeting at the gala or during the after-party.

While there isn't a set formula for how relationships work under the glare of the spotlight, it's difficult to overlook the number of breakups connected to Met Gala appearances.

Which Celebrity Couples Broke Up After The Met Gala?

One of the most frequently mentioned examples is Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. According to reports, the two first met at the 2016 Met Gala. Their brief relationship garnered international attention but ended after just a few months.

Similarly, model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attended the 2016 Gala together. However, after a several-year-long on-and-off relationship, the two finally broke up in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were there at the 2017 Gala. Four years later, the couple called off their engagement.

Other couples on the list include Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, who walked the carpet in 2017, and FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson, who attended the event together in 2015. Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were present at the 2018 event. All of them parted ways soon after.

In 2019, the curse landed on former couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fell victim to the curse in 2021. Cardi B and Offset came to the Met Gala after-party in 2024, only to end their relationship in the summer.

Most recently, the famous couple- Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter also broke up. They walked the red carpet together last year.

The list continues: Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal (2003), Christina Ricci and Chris Evans (2007), Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (2018), Grimes and Elon Musk (2018), Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal (2022), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (2022), each pairing made an appearance on fashion's biggest stage, only to part ways later.

Which Celebrity Couples Are Expected To Attend The Met Gala 2025?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may be spotted at the gala together. We would love to see Zendaya walk the red carpet with her fiancé, Tom Holland. No, we are not crying, you are.

After going Instagram official, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are expected to make their red carpet debut as a couple. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are some of the other couples anticipated to walk the red carpet.

Fans are undoubtedly concerned about the Met Gala curse, which, if true, could lead to the breakup of any of these pairs- hopefully not!