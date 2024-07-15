Esha Gupta Channelled The Vamos Espana Feeling Into Spain's Victory In The Team's Red Jersey

Esha Gupta was every bit the stylish cheerleader at the match

Esha Gupta didn't disappoint on the fashion front when she stepped out cheering for her favourite team – Spain — in the Euro 2024 Finals against England at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium on Sunday. Spain won the title for a record fourth time by defeating England 2-1. For the day out, Esha thought it'd be a good idea to pick the team's iconic red jersey, featuring yellow stripes on the shoulders. She wasn't wrong about the choice. Esha wore high-rise white denim jeans to round off her OOTD. The jersey was tucked inside the skinny-fit bottomwear. For glam picks, Esha kept it as natural as possible. Blushed cheeks on a matte base, maroon lips, and muted smokey eyes did the job well. Pearl-encrusted studs and a wristwatch sealed her accessory outing. She pulled her tresses into a neat updo, rounding off her chic avatar.

Also Read: Esha Gupta In An Elegant Beige Lehenga Hit All The Right Festive Notes

In terms of club football, Esha Gupta seems to be in favour of the Italian side. Last year, the actress got a little playful while showing her support for the Juventus Football Club. She picked out the team's black and white striped jersey that came with a close-fit and cropped hem. Yellow stripes on the shoulders and similar colour-coded prints on the bodice added some contrast. In an unconventional sartorial move, Esha paired the outfit with black briefs. The bottomwear with delicate drawstrings on both sides left little to the imagination. Subtle beauty strokes and open hair completed Esha's fabulous look.

Also Read: Esha Gupta's Quick Monsoon Getaway With Her Furry Friends And Family Was In Fact Rainbows And Sunshine

Previously, Esha Gupta attended the Coppa Italia semi-final between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy last year. No point in guessing what she wore, as it was an uber-cool Juventus jersey, gifted to her by the Serie A club. The classic T-shirt bore black and white stripes but sans the yellow impressions. Esha teamed the jersey with latex black leggings and matching boots. Golden hoops, nominal makeup, and a top-tied bun offered the finishing touches.

Esha Gupta's stylish way of showing support for her favourite football teams is simply unique.

Also Read: May Your Day Be As Productive As Esha Gupta's Long Stretch Into International Yoga Day 2024