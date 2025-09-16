Dutch-Pakistani Singer Imran Khan Of <i>Amplifier</i> Fame Performs At Pune Pub, Internet Reacts

Videos of the Dutch-Pakistani singer Imran Khan, who shot to fame in India in the late 2000s with hits such as Amplifier, Bewafa, and Satisfya, performing at a night club in Pune are going viral on social media, with many slamming the show organisers on the Internet.

The singer himself shared a video from his performance of Bewafa at Pune's Ballr nightclub on Monday.

According to the pub's official Instagram account, Imran Khan was invited to perform at the venue to mark the second year anniversary of Ballr on Sunday.

"Ballr is turning 2... and we're bringing the Amplifier himself @imrankhanworld LIVE!" read the post.

The show was scheduled for Sunday, which coincided with the politically-charged India versus Pakistan match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

In the same post, the organisers also wrote, "Plus, catch the India vs Pakistan live screening on the big screen! Don't miss the party of the year."

The irony wasn't lost on many.

Also the fact that Imran Khan, whose parents hail from Pakistan's Gujranwala, is performing in India months after the Pahalgam attack on Aprile 22, 2025, angered a section of X users.

"So Imran Khan a Pakistani Singer Performed in Pune last night. So we allowed, a Pakistani Singer to perform in India. I guess now everything is normal in India," one of them wrote on the microblogging site.

Not just Pune, according to an X user, Imran Khan performed a live show at Hyderabad's Quake Arena just last week.

There were more reactions on X.

Another section of social media users defended the singer and the show organisers, saying Imran Khan is technically not a Pakistani.

Then there were some who even trickled into Imran Khan's comments section to ask when he was coming to Mumbai for a show.

According to an Indian Express report, a group of right-wing activists allegedly held a protest at the Pune where an artist called Imran Khan from the Netherlands was performing on Sunday, police said.

The right-wing activists reached there to protest after a message was circulated on social media claiming that a Pakistani national was performing at the pub. According to the police, 14 activists were detained to maintain law and order situation.