Sanjeeda Shaikh Dripped In Festive Glamour Wearing A White Crystal <i>Saree</i> With An Ornate Pearl Blouse

Sanjeeda Shaikh has done it yet again. The mother of one made our jaws drop to the floor with her saree-clad avatar that was made in fashion heaven for the ongoing Navratri and festive season. The Heeramandi actress dished out a white silk saree draped look with the most perfect pearl-encrusted blouse that made her look like nothing short of a diva.
Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh And Her Daughter Ayra Brightened Gloomy Monsoon Days With Their Vibrant Floral Looks
Sanjeeda Shaikh sparkled like all the festive lights dressed in a stunning white silk saree from the house of the designers Chamee and Palak. The nine-yard wonder was detailed with the prettiest Swarovski crystals all over that made it look like a sky full of stars. What's more; it featured a delicate pearl border stitched on to the saree that went perfectly with the star of the show. Yes, you guessed it right; we are referring to the ornate pearl-encrusted blouse with a plunging V-neckline and sleeveless design that made it stand out from a distance.
For her accessories of the day, Sanjeeda wore diamond-encrusted cocktail ring and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings set in a handcrafted floral design.
On the hair and makeup front, Sanjeeda styled her long and black tresses into a curled and loosely tied braid with pearl beads adorning its length like a hair accessory and her open fringe, which framed her face to perfection. For her makeup picks of the day, Sanjeeda opted for a radiant makeup look with a flawless base, bushy brows, a healthy flush of a peachy blush topper on her cheeks to add a colour and glow at the same time, and a statement French girl inspired red lip that looked very lived in and effortless to complete her festival-ready look.
Trust Sanjeeda Shaikh to hit the fashion jackpot with her festive ready white saree pearly perfect avatar.
Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Daughter Ayra Proves That She Got It From Her Mama In Their Tropical Beach Looks
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world