Sanjeeda Shaikh Dripped In Festive Glamour Wearing A White Crystal <i>Saree</i> With An Ornate Pearl Blouse

Sanjeeda Shaikh has done it yet again. The mother of one made our jaws drop to the floor with her saree-clad avatar that was made in fashion heaven for the ongoing Navratri and festive season. The Heeramandi actress dished out a white silk saree draped look with the most perfect pearl-encrusted blouse that made her look like nothing short of a diva.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh And Her Daughter Ayra Brightened Gloomy Monsoon Days With Their Vibrant Floral Looks

Sanjeeda Shaikh sparkled like all the festive lights dressed in a stunning white silk saree from the house of the designers Chamee and Palak. The nine-yard wonder was detailed with the prettiest Swarovski crystals all over that made it look like a sky full of stars. What's more; it featured a delicate pearl border stitched on to the saree that went perfectly with the star of the show. Yes, you guessed it right; we are referring to the ornate pearl-encrusted blouse with a plunging V-neckline and sleeveless design that made it stand out from a distance.

For her accessories of the day, Sanjeeda wore diamond-encrusted cocktail ring and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings set in a handcrafted floral design.

On the hair and makeup front, Sanjeeda styled her long and black tresses into a curled and loosely tied braid with pearl beads adorning its length like a hair accessory and her open fringe, which framed her face to perfection. For her makeup picks of the day, Sanjeeda opted for a radiant makeup look with a flawless base, bushy brows, a healthy flush of a peachy blush topper on her cheeks to add a colour and glow at the same time, and a statement French girl inspired red lip that looked very lived in and effortless to complete her festival-ready look.

Trust Sanjeeda Shaikh to hit the fashion jackpot with her festive ready white saree pearly perfect avatar.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Daughter Ayra Proves That She Got It From Her Mama In Their Tropical Beach Looks