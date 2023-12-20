Do You Know What Is Topping Kelly Osbourne's Christmas Wishlist? 'Plastic Surgery', She Says

Do You Know What Is On Kelly Osbourne's Christmas List? "Plastic Surgery"

Christmas is that time of the year for good cheer, merriment and presents being gifted to everyone around. While most of us would hope to find a piece of jewellery or a new perfume under our Christmas trees, it turns out that celebrities are vastly different from us; as are the gifts they choose at this special time of the year. In The Osbourne's Podcast on E! Online, Kelly Osbourne sat down with her parents Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne for an candid conversation, which tackled a taboo topic.

To start the discussion, 39-year-old Kelly piped up, saying, "I think I've decided what I want for Christmas" and then proceeded to motion to her neck and jowls and continued, "Plastic surgery." Her father Ozzy was in immediate disagreement with her. Her responded to her thoughts, saying, "Plastic surgery? Kelly, don't." His daughter replied, "Well, I just think it's my time." Her mother Sharon added in, "It's too early."

At this point, the interviewer asked Sharon, "How old were you when you first started your journey down the road of cosmetic surgeries?" to which she replied, "Early forties". Kelly takes this as validation and chimes in that she's 39.

In the past, both Kelly and Sharon have been open about their thoughts on plastic surgery and cosmetically enhancing their images through the year. One thing is sure this year; Kelly's Christmas gift is one that certainly won't turn up under the tree.

