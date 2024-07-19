Disha Patani Took 'One Step At A Time' And Somersaulted Her Way Into A Fit Weekend

Only Disha can make her way through life one cart wheel at a time

Disha Patani has made quite a name for herself in the fitness universe. That's just in addition to her being a leading millennial B-town actress. The Kalki 2898 AD actress has quite a few feathers in to her cap; for being one of the most agile and fit celebrities around town especially. Now Disha has given us yet another reason to go "wow" at her almost unbelievable swift moves. This time, it is with her lightning swift summersaults. The actress recently shared a reel on her Instagram handle, showing her doing consecutive air flips and landings at the gym. The caption accompanying the post read, "One step at a time.." along with a flexed muscle and red heart emoji. For all we know, Disha could have taken first hand inspiration from Tiger Shroff to deliver such winning kicks and jumps.

Disha can be seen doing swift-as-ever summersaults at the gym under the instruction of her trainer Nadeem Akhtar, who also happens to train Tiger Shroff.

Dressed in sweatpants and tank tops, Disha can be seen progressing and delivering better cartwheel-style summersaults on two occasions. She also takes a minute to give her trainer a high-five and celebrate her little fitness wins with him. She does all this keeping her body, its strength and limitations and her "one step at a time" mantra in mind. We think everybody can learn a thing or two about perseverance, strength and consistency from Disha.

Isn't Disha Patani an inspiration for acing the most challenging fitness moves and making them look easy? We think her "one step at a time" formula is a keeper.

