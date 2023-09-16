Deepika Padukone Backless In A White And Black Saree, Enough Said

Deepika Padukone is a vision of pure white minimalism

Deepika Padukone is setting Bollywood abuzz with her amazing performance in Jawan. Her charm does not stop at the silver screen though. At a recent press meet for the movie, Deepika wowed fashion aficionados with her sartorial choice – a stunning six-yard wonder handpicked from Sabyasachi's latest collection. The ethereal white saree was elevated with sleek black sequinned borders. The drape featured pleats at the front and a cascading pallu that formed a floor-length train. Complementing the traditional saree was a contemporary twist in the form of a sleeveless halter-neck blouse. This modern piece showcased a backless design, a cropped length, and charming tie closures at the back. Accessorising with finesse, the diva adorned emerald green earrings and black heels. Her neat top bun updo exuded sophistication. To complete the look, Deepika Padukone opted for a winged liner, glossy lips, and flushed cheeks and proved once again that she is not just an acting sensation but a style icon to reckon with.

Deepika Padukone seems to have a soft spot for white sarees and halter-neck blouses. Just a few weeks back, she graced Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture event in a white ensemble that gave off timeless fashion vibes. Her semi-sheer saree featured elegant ruffles. The embroidered halter-neck blouse added a modern twist with its backless design. With bold red lips, a chic bun hairdo, and a radiant dewy makeup look, Deepika effortlessly made a lasting fashion statement.

Before her white saree and halter-neck blouse affair, Deepika Padukone showcased her fashion prowess in a striking black Anarkali suit designed by Anamika Khanna. The outfit sparkled with golden embroidery against the backdrop of deep black, striking the perfect balance between elegance and glam. The Anarkali featured a classic round neckline and full-length sleeves. Deepika accentuated her look with elegant green earrings. Her hair cascaded down in a sleek, poker-straight style with a middle part. Her makeup featured shimmery eyeshadow, soft nude lips, and a dewy base.

Safe to say that Deepika Padukone knows how to make a statement effortlessly with her fashion choices and this one for Jawan'a celebratory party did not disappoint.

