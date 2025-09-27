Dakota Johsnon Owns The Naked Dress Trend Again In A Sheer Gucci Gown

Dakota Johnson continues to make headlines with her sartorial power. Bold and confident, the actress has owned the emerging naked dress trend like a true expert. After making heads turn at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner, The Materialists star is now back making waves with another see-through silhouette.

On Friday, Dakota Johnson appeared at the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, sashaying down the red carpet in a royal and vivid cobalt-blue Gucci gown. The high-neck number came with full sleeves and a semi-transparent bodice that screamed risque from a mile and a half away. Intricate floral lacework adorned the body-hugging fit, only plunging to create a drop waist skirt.

The ball gown skirt featured structured pleats and gathered designs skimming the floor in dramatic ruffles. Dakota Johnson dared to bare, skipping any bralette underneath the sheer Gucci masterpiece. Her accessories were minimally elegant, comprising a pair of dangly diamond earrings and some chunky blue-stone statement rings.

Dakota Johnson at Zurich Film Festival. Photo: X/dakoholicoff

For makeup, Dakota Johnson's flawless radiance paved the way for the beauty strokes to glide effortlessly. She went with a clean-girl base but dabbed just a little amount of rosy blush on the high points of her cheeks. Peach-tinted, glossy nude lips elevated her allure. As for her eyes, the 35-year-old swiped on a classic eyeliner and applied generous coats of mascara to her wispy lashes. Her hair was styled in silky and long brunette waves, offering the finishing touches.

Earlier this month, Dakota Johnson whipped up a fashion storm with another sheer dress, plucked out from the shelves of Gucci (again). The long-sleeved and high-neck ensemble was woven into an embroidered perfection. Wildflower elements, dotted with sequins in a striking black hue, radiated a Gothic charm, pulled off effortlessly by Dakota. Meanwhile, a short yet stunning train flowed behind her.

Dakota Johnson in a black naked dress by Gucci. Photo: X

This time, the Madame Web star resorted to black lingerie underneath. Dakota Johnson sealed her obsidian chic style with a diamond necklace and a matching ring. Her tresses were secured in a not-no-neat bun, doubling her beauty.

Dakota Johnson knows how to do the naked dress trend right.