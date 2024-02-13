Dakota Johnson Has Spun Her Sheer Link Dress On The Red Carpet Stunningly

Dakota Johnson has us caught in her web of style

What we love most in today's movie promotion trend is the method character dressing the stars of the film are choosing for the red carpet appearances. Dakota Johnson is living every minute of her movie promotions for Madame Web. We're caught in her web of style. She's giving sheer and unapologetic that conceals and reveals just enough to spin your imagination. Her custom Gucci link mesh gown is the star of the night. Worn over a bodysuit that matches her skin tone and almost merges with her skin. If it were anyone else, they'd be in for a surprise. What's not surprising is that Dakota Johnson can rock any kind of silhouette, that's for sure. The long v-neckline and drop-back design only adds to the sheer splendour of this red carpet stunner. Even though spiders and webs are the running theme of the film, her thick dark lashes as the highlight of her makeup are anything but clumpy spider legs. Doubled with metallic smokey eyes and a winner of a soft wavy hairstyle with bangs, she totally had us caught in her web.

Dakota Johnson has us caught in her web of style

Also Read: Who Would Mind Getting Caught In Dakota Johnson's "Web" If It Looks This Good

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web-coded promotional looks were awesome from the start. Her initial appearance for the promotion of the film began with a bang in Brazil. The sheer and hooded gown trend was combined to make this super edgy gown designed to resemble a cobweb. This gown from Annie's Ibiza will go down in time, not just being one of her best red carpet looks to date but also one of her most daring ones.

If you couldn't already tell what Dakota Johnson's favourite Hollywood red carpet trend is then here's another hint from her outing at Seth Meyer's talk show. It's sheer in a black lace worn over a black bodysuit to prove that when she loves a trend this good, she doesn't need glitter to shine. The pair of boots though? Now that's not something she can say no to.

We're caught in Dakota Johnson's web of style with no plans of escaping any time soon.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson In A Black Sheer Dress And Bodysuit Is Making February Fabulously Fashionable For Madame Web Promotions