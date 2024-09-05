Kaia Gerber Makes An Exciting Case For Travelling To Disneyland To Celebrate A Birthday

Kaia Jordan Gerber keeps delighting her fans with her travel stories. The American model and actress is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and turned 23 on September 3, 2024. She celebrated the special day of her life with her loved ones at Disneyland, one of the world's best loved amusement parks. In an Instagram post, she dropped a carousel of her visit to the amusement park filled with all sorts of wonderful activities. From posing at iconic locations featuring giant wheels, roller coasters and other activities to enjoying a fun ride with her friends and loved ones, Kaia seemed to have had a beautiful birthday. “Obviously spent my birthday at the most mature place on earth #disneyland,” Kaia wrote.

Kaia Jordan Gerber also shared another Instagram story and wrote, “Literally having the time of our lives.”

Kaia also reshared her mommy Cindy Crawford's Instagram story, in which all of them were seen posing with Mickey Mouse hairbands. We spotted the majestic castle inside Disneyland. The caption read, “Trip to Disneyland to celebrate our birthday girl!” followed by a red heart emoji.

If you want to plan your birthday at Disneyland just like Kaia, then check out the list of things to do there:

1. Adventurous activities

You can take rollercoaster rides, water rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, a tour of the haunted mansion, or Indiana Jones Adventure along with your loved ones.

2. Movies and live shows

Watch movies like Star Tours, Toy Story Midway Mania and various live shows. You can even enjoy the fireworks displays at Disneyland.

3. Themed-lands inside Disneyland

A lovely stroll through the Main Street, a recreation of a small and classic American town, jungle-themed Adventureland, a Wild West-themed Splash Mountain, space-themed areas like Tomorrowland, Mickey's Toontown and many similar places.

4. Stunning Set-ups

Apart from the must-see attractions and thrill rides, you can also explore the behind-the-scenes setups for Disney's Aladdin, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Oga's Cantina, and Walt Disney's Apartment Tour.

5. Shopping and dining

There are plenty of restaurants, cafes and snack stands where you can dine during your Disneyland day tour. If you want to bring home some souvenirs, there are also a number of gift shops and speciality stores.