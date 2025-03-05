Chitrangda Singh Is An Ethereal Ethnic Vision In A Beautiful Pink <i>Saree</i>

Chitrangda Singh's desi girl era is far from over and every now and then, the actress makes sure to impress her with her impeccable drapes.

The actress is inspiring our ethnic fashion for summer with her ethereal look. If you need a quick lesson on acing six-yard staples, Chitrangda will serve all the inspiration.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress was seen posing in a beautiful drape that came in the prettiest shade of pink. From pre-wedding soirees to festive gatherings, her look definitely needs to be bookmarked for the season. She turned to a beautiful bright pink saree that came with a monochrome pattern. The delicate gold-toned patchwork details on the drape added an extra edge to her overall look.

She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse that came with golden embroidered pattern and a plunging neckline. Her minimal yet statement-making approach looked perfect with drop earrings and bracelets. She opted for a pink-toned makeup look and left her tresses loose to round off her attire.

