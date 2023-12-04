Cardi B Owns The Balenciaga Ramp In An Electrifying Blue Faux Fur Coat For Her Runway Debut

Cardi B Owns The Balenciaga Runway In An Electrifying Blue Faux Fur Coat

Cardi B's unfiltered and unapologetic style has always hit the mark. From acing Gaurav Gupta's structured fits to striking numbers by international designers, Cardi B is a total couture connoisseur. Windsor Boulevard recently saw the singer's allure at its best. With the Hollywood sign in the backdrop and fashion hanging heavy in the air, Cardi B made her runway debut like no one else. After making her appearance in the front rows of fashion weeks, the rapper took over the runway. Cardi B walked the ramp for Balenciaga and made sure it was an extravagant fashion affair. Cardi B's love for monochrome style was reflected in the most stunning way at the brand's pre-fall 2024 show.

Also Read: Cardi B Arrives In A Dramatic Green Hooded Gown For Gaurav Gupta's Paris Couture Week Show

With the perfect amalgamation of bold and elegant, Cardi B's runway style was served strikingly in an electric blue number. She looked exceptional as she donned a floor-length, blue faux fur coat paired with black leggings and heels. She wore a bustier pantabodysuit underneath the look. Her neat pulled-back tresses were a picture of sheer elegance. She went all out with her makeup choices as she went on the bold side with a deep hue lip shade. Her old Hollywood charm was perfectly completed with ombre lips and fluttery lashes. Her diamond necklace and studs added much-needed bling to her overall style.

Also Read: Cardi B Surfs Large Blue Stylish Waves In A Gaurav Gupta Gown At The 65th Grammy Awards 2023

Cardi B struts through the runway for Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 show.