Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari's Delightful Floral Dress Brings A 'Pocket Full Of Sunshine' To The French Riviera

Aditi's Floral Dress Brings A "Pocket Full Of Sunshine" To Cannes 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari's penchant for romantic fashion is always visible. While the actress has always turned to the traditional fits for a statement look, her breezy makeover in Cannes is summer style at its best. The actress brought a "pocket full of sunshine" as she served her first look in a beautiful yellow and black Gauri and Nainika dress. The floral pattern on the dress was perfect to ace the summer aesthetic. The actress took over the French Riviera in this beautiful asymmetric dress that came with a long, flared pattern at the back. With a messy bun and gold-toned earrings, Aditi's style gave maximal effect with minimal elements. Her beauty game was right on point too with pink tinted lips, fresh blush and dewy glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari and her Cannes style diaries have truly left us impressed. Previously, for her travel style, Aditi aced a comfy chic look to serve inspiration. The actress paired a black bottom with a matching top and layered it with a white jacket. The blue and red details in the jacket added a pop of colour to the look. With fresh red lips and straight open tresses, Aditi's travel style was a solid ten on the style meter.

We can't wait for Aditi Rao Hydari to deliver her dose of glam on the Cannes red carpet.