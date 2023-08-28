Camila Mendes Feels 'Lost At Sea' On Her Stunning Vacation To Italy. Who Wouldn't Be?

Camila Mendes in Italy on a holiday

European summers are for beach holidays, sunbathing, reading, and lazying on the coastline. Camila Mendes, who recently took a vacation in Italy, is proof of that. The actress has been an icon for the youth in Hollywood with her stellar closet choices, beauty posts and unmatchable style, besides being famous for acting and singing. This time, she inspired her fans with her scenic Italian vacation.

Camila's selfie in a black bikini top is radiant and refreshing. The actress wore a tie-knot halter neck bralette with a pair of golden hoop earrings and no makeup.

In another picture, Camila Mendes was relaxing in the clear waters of Capri in Italy. Resting on a float, the actress admired the picturesque coastline and the ocean

Camila Mendes also shared her picture in a two-piece swimsuit. With a black halter neck, tie-knot bralette with a pair of low-waist tie-knot bottoms, Camila looks uber chic with her gold accessories and summer-perfect no-makeup look.

Camila also shares a picture of her travel companion Jessica Michel, who reads a book by the sea. She wore a blue and white bralette and accessorised her look with a layered necklace and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

In another picture, Jessica sits with her partner admiring the sea and enjoying the breeze.

Camila Mendes also shared another photo of herself wearing a plain blue short-sleeved t-shirt with a pair of denim shorts as she walked the alleys of the Amalfi coast. Her look was accompanied by a pair of nude box heels and a beige purse. A messy bun and gold hoops completed Camila's summer look.

The actress shared a blurry image in which she was sipping wine and devouring a hearty Italian meal.

Hasn't Camila Mendes got you packing your bags for an Italian summer holiday, already?

