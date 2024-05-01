Simone Ashley In Masaba's Zardozi Mini Co-Ord Set Gives Her Regency Robes A Tough Fight

Simone Ashley's mini co-ord set looks perfect for a bride who loves a little party

When she is not busy playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, you will find Simone Ashley transforming into a fashion dominator. Be it on screen or on the red carpet, the Hollywood star knows how to sweep us all with her fashion wave. But Simone made our imagination take flight, as she turned muse to the one and only Masaba Gupta for Vogue India's cover shoot. And as far as we know Masaba is not the one to go with safe play. As expected, the designer customised a Zardozi co-ord set for Simone. The two-piece set featured a bralette and micro-mini skirt with risque written all over it. The bright red number was adorned with an overall heavy red embroidery. The bralette came with a plunging sweetheart neckline that was held together with thin straps and was paired with a micro mini skirt. Simone styled her tresses in wavy ends and swept them side parted. The remaining gleam to her all-gold look was added by her chunky cuff bracelets, a few rings and massive ear hoops. A pair of matching heels was her final touch.

Leave it to Simone Ashley and she will never fail to surprise you with her eccentric picks. Don't you remember when Simone stunned the world with her sparkling bustier at the Met Gala red carpet? The actress slipped into a copper bustier by Moschino. She teamed it with a high-waist black satin skirt with an asymmetrical hem. Simone styled the look with a matching satin jacket that rested in her arms, forming an elaborate trail. The side parted slicked hairstyle brought all focus to her well-contoured face. A dazzling choker set with matching drop earrings was the final touch.

For the Vogue World Event red carpet, Simone Ashley slipped into a gorgeous pearl gown by Tamara Ralph Couture. With a halter neckline, the see-through number featured a fringed hem. The actress styled her look in a white strapless bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline. Simone elevated the look with nude matte glam and by leaving her silky straight tresses loosened. She picked just a pair of danglers and a ring from the accessories aisle.

Simone Ashley often sends the fashion critics into a tizzy with her style prowess.

