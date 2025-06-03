Bodycon Dress To Oversized Ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Brings The Heat In Her Latest Photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor's fashion game is simply unmatchable. The actress recently grabbed all the eyeballs as the new cover star of The Nod magazine. In her latest Instagram Stories, Kareena treated her fanbase to a slew of sensational looks.

In her first entry, the 44-year-old slipped into a black, body-hugging dress from the shelves of Norma Kamali. The outfit featured a deep sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. Styled by Naheed Driver, the actress paired the dress with a long-sleeved, leopard-print jacket draped over her shoulders. Kareena accessorised the look with a Hanut emerald, ruby and diamond dagger, along with a gold, ruby and diamond cross.

For her second look, Kareena Kapoor stunned in a Rahul Mishra plaid ensemble. The oversized outfit featured a long, double-breasted coat with dramatically puffed shoulders and matching high-waisted, straight-leg trousers. The colours were primarily a deep red and black plaid pattern. This bold and fashionable look is a modern take on classic patterns and silhouettes.

Kareena's Taller Marmo pale yellow dress is a summer-perfect dress. The elegant off-shoulder number had a simple, flowing silhouette with a feather trim detail. The outfit was a statement piece, combining elegance with a touch of extravagance. For accessories, Karina opted for Hanut diamond garland earrings.

Last but not least, Kareena Kapoor wore a monochromatic burnt orange dress from Ralph Lauren. The outfit featured a V-neck bodice, ruched in the middle, to give way to the matching skirt. The full-sleeved number was a bold choice for its middle cutouts, revealing her cinched waist. Kareena accessorised with a bracelet and rings on her left wrist. The look was completed with her hair down and a no-makeup makeup look.

Kareena Kapoor's style quotient is only getting stronger with time and we are taking notes!