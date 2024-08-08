Blake Lively Styled Isabela Ferrer In A Floral Oscar De La Renta Dress And Her Own Designer Shoes

Blake Lively Styled Isabela Ferrer In A Dress And Her Own Designer Shoes

If you ever had doubts about Blake Lively being a girl's girl, we're about to clear it up for you. Her much-awaited movie It Ends With Us is slated to release this week and besides Blake, we're also looking forward to seeing Isabela Ferrer on the silver screen. The 24-year-old plays the younger self of Blake Lively's character Lily Bloom, which is why you might find the two looking similar. It seems like Isabela isn't just playing a younger version of Blake as the two have forged quite a bond off the set as well. At the It Ends With Us movie world premiere held this week in Los Angeles, Isabela looked spring-ready in a delightful floral ensemble. It turns out that Blake was the fashionable force behind her look.

Isabela revealed to E! News that her entire red carpet look exuded "classic Blake fashion" because it was Mrs. Lively herself who styled her for the occasion. She said, "She (Blake) did style me! This is all her doing. I have an Oscar de la Renta dress on, in classic Blake fashion." Pointing to the bejewelled bracelets and bottom half of her look, she continued, "This is Lorraine Schwartz on my arms and the jewels here on my ears. I'm wearing her shoes. These are her Louis Vuitton shoes."

Isabela also spoke of her rapport with Blake, saying, "She has been an absolute legend and a mentor and a big sister to me. And yeah, a new best friend. I don't know where I'd be without her".

That's Blake for you; a girl's girl, through and through.

