Blake Lively Reveals Her Husband Ryan Reynolds' Weekly 'Bouquet Of Flowers' Ritual When They Were Dating

Blake Reveals Ryan Reynolds' Weekly "Bouquet Of Flowers" When Dating

Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story is not hidden from the public eye. In fact, it's a fan favourite. The couple married in 2012 and today, are proud parents to four children. Blake and Ryan are very open about their love story and never shy away from telling it to the world. In a conversation with People magazine, Blake opened up about Ryan and her initial dating phase and how he used to make her feel special. She said “When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. But something funny that one of us said, or something emotional that one of us said and it was just a little quote of the week. And it was just like someone who sees you, or remembers, or a funny story. I would tell him something funny that happened in my day or something sweet we said or something we had to look forward to. And it was always just a like a little five words, seven words, like a little quote of our week and it was such a beautiful romantic thing.” Adding on she said, “and that's how we have four children.”

Blake and Ryan always serve major couple goals, be it with their mushy Instagram posts or public appearances. Recently, the couple was spotted together for the movie premier of Blake's film It Ends With Us, what captured our eyes was an aww moment where Blake can be seen playfully teasing Ryan at the red carpet.

Blake and Ryan's love story is a sign for everybody to never settle for less.

