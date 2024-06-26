Beyonce In A Summer Dress With White Sunglasses And A Paisley Scarf Looked Like Vacation Style Perfection

Beyonce Served A Summer Getaway Look Like No Other In A Retro Inspired Outfit Of The Day

Beyoncé Knowles Carter is regarded as Queen Bey for a reason. The Grammy Award-winning pop star made the internet a little brighter when she dropped pictures of herself on holiday in full glam alongside her husband Jay-Z. The American music sensation looked like a vision to behold in a quintessentially old Hollywood-inspired look. The carousel post shared by Beyoncé on her Instagram account show her and Jay-Z enjoying their much-needed downtime under the sun. The couple were seen walking down a dock upto a yacht and then finally having the time of their life riding the waves. The Single Ladies singer did all this in head-to-toe glam. Let us now share all the details of Beyoncé's outfit of the day.

Also Read: Beyonce Has The "Denim-On-Denim-On-Denim" Cowgirl Chic Thing Going On Stylishly For Her

Beyoncé gave us one more reason to bow down to her when she shared happy pictures from her stylish getaway with her main man Jay-Z. She showed up for a day of ferrying around in a private yacht in an ivory dress with a lace overlay design and skater fit. It was the perfect summer dress with narrow straps, a plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout detail. The bustier and bodice of the dress was corset-inspired and generously highlighted her curves. From the waist down, the dress had a pretty flare with a lace hemline to add a feminine edge to the look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/beyonce

On the accessories front, Beyoncé picked a paisley printed satin scarf in white and black hues to tie around her head, a retro-inspired pair of sunglasses with a white frame and a crimson hobo handbag also featuring a paisley print, which was fastened onto her wrists with a scarf-like tie-up detail handles.

Beyoncé's hair and makeup included blonde curled ringlets falling around her face, peeking through the paisley scarf. Her glam picks boasted of feathery brows, an overall bronzed complexion, a highlighted nose bridge and a statement, vibrant red matte lipstick that could be spotted from a mile away.

Beyoncé painted the perfect getaway picture in her satin scarf, red lip, retro-inspired glass and white fit-and-flare dress. All this on board a boat, what more can we ask for?

Also Read: Beyonce Showcased How Healthy Her Natural Hair Looked Even After "25 Years Of Blonde"