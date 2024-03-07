Sini Shetty's Rs 2 Lakh Varun Nidhika Silk Organza Cape Mini Dress Features Fabulous Floral Applique Detailing

Sini Shetty's Rs 2 Lakh Cape Mini Dress Features Fabulous Floral Applique

The grand finale of the Miss World beauty pageant is scheduled for March 9, 2024, which will be a star-studded evening in Mumbai where Miss World 2024 will be crowned. Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty has left no stone unturned to be at her most fashionable throughout the contest. The diva wore a stunning embroidered Hibiscus cape mini dress from designer label Varun Nidhika in her latest set of photos. As per the label's website, the ensemble costs Rs 2,17,500. The ivory mini dress featured an off-shoulder neckline with elaborate hibiscus flower motifs on the bodice followed by a flared fitted bottom. Sini tied her tresses in a sleek manner as she wore glamorous shimmery makeup. She accompanied the look with a pair of dangling earrings and strap heels.

Sini wore yet another stunning outfit which caught our attention from the designer label Bhawna Rao. The halterneck sleeveless mini dress came with a closed neckline, an A-line silhouette and fringe details at the hemline. The mini dress even featured shimmery details and abstract prints in glittery red. A pair of shimmery studs and strap silver heels completed Sini's look.

Sini Shetty made a special gesture for her fellow Miss World sisters when she presented them with handcrafted bracelets from House of Tuhina as a special gift from India to leave a memory of the bond she shared with them. The bracelets were crafted by 400 women and every piece of the jewellery, right from the raw materials to the weaving techniques, were developed by skilled artisans and inspired by Indian designs.

The post Sini shared on Instagram was captioned, "Words fall short when I try to express my gratitude for every moment of my Miss World journey. The anticipation and wait were absolutely worth it, as the journey unfolded just as I had dreamed, brimming with joy and happiness. To leave a lasting memory of the bond I share with my Miss World sisters, I'm thrilled to present a special gift from India-bracelets handcrafted by 400 talented women artisans. Each piece, from the raw material preparation to the intricate weaving of jewelry, showcases a variety of handcrafting techniques developed by skilled women artisans. Inspired by the rich tapestry of Indian design, the brand aims to bring the untapped potential of Indian creativity to a global audience. It believe in the power of authentic design, retaining the natural essence of our materials to create pieces that are truly unique and embody effortless elegance."

We wish Sini Shetty the very best for her upcoming finale.

