Zeenat Aman Is Peak Ethnic Elegance In A Pastel Pink Saree Decked With Pearls

Zeenat Aman Is Peak Ethnic Elegance In A Pastel Pink Saree With Pearls

Aging gracefully might be a mere notion for many in Bollywood but Zeenat Aman is an exception. Ever since the yesteryear legend made her Instagram debut last year, we've been treated to her wit and wisdom, celebrity stories from the days of yore and also, fabulous fashion that's tastefully age-appropriate. Take for instance her latest post on the platform. Zeenat has been busy with her upcoming movie Bun Tikki, which has finally wrapped up. In a picture from the shoot, Zeenat donned a pastel toned solid blush pink saree that was devoid of any bling. The drape of the saree that went over her shoulder was trimmed with pearls and paired with a long sleeve blouse in the same shade. Zeenat wore strings of pearls around her neck and wrists and completed it with a tinted pair of peach sunglasses. Her salt and pepper bob was styled in a side part with the ends tucked inward.

Saree style has Zeenat's heart. In fact, the actress said the character she plays “has rekindled my love for saris.” When shooting in Shimla during the peak winter months, she wore a pastel blue and ivory saree which featured a polka dotted print over its length paired with a long sleeve blouse. Once again, she accessorized with chain necklaces, matching earrings and bracelets. Tinted pastel sunglasses completed the ethnic charm of the outfit.

Show us someone who wears a saree better than Zeenat does; we'll wait.

